Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
PPT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 159,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
