Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Declines By 64.1%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 1.0 %

IDEXY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 140,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,476. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%. Analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.