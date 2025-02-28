Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jones Soda Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Jones Soda stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 137,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Jones Soda
