Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Jones Soda stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 137,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

