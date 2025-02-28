Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in February

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577. Renault has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Get Renault alerts:

About Renault

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.