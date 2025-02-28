Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in February

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577. Renault has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.
About Renault
