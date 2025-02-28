Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the January 31st total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vibra Energia Price Performance

PETRY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 25,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Vibra Energia has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Vibra Energia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

