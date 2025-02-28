Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRILY traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 25,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,918. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.