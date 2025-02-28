Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 455,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 578,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.13 ($0.04).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.87. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

