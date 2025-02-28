Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %
PSBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 55,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
