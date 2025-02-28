Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Playtika Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 2,758,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,380. Playtika has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,554,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

