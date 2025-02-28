Lisa K. Riley Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Lisa K. Riley bought 1,000,000 shares of Star Diamond stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.
Star Diamond Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DIAM remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Friday. 139,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99. Star Diamond Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.
About Star Diamond
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Star Diamond
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.