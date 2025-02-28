Lisa K. Riley Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Lisa K. Riley bought 1,000,000 shares of Star Diamond stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DIAM remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Friday. 139,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99. Star Diamond Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

