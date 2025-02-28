Leerink Partners Cuts Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $6.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Leerink Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

RXRX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 35,323,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,054,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

