WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 56.3% – Should You Buy?

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 56.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 105,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 20,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

