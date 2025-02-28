WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Up 56.3% – Here’s Why

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) shares were up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 105,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 20,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WestKam Gold Trading Down 28.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

