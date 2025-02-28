Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.56 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.41). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 346,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Regional REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £180.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.08.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

