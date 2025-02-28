Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 22,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,550. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

