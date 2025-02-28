DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in February

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.9 %

DENSO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 164,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

