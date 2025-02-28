IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.40%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

