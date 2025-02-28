CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBH traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. CIB Marine Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.28.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

