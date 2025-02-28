ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Financial Contrast

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ACNB pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get ACNB alerts:

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 24.09% 10.91% 1.31% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 14.95% 5.91% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ACNB and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 1 2 0 2.67 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 2 0 2.40

ACNB presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.34 million 3.23 $31.85 million $3.73 10.97 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $515.40 million 4.69 $120.99 million $1.43 19.78

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACNB beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.