Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) versus Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 14.75% 12.94% 0.97% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.34 billion 2.68 $6.30 billion $3.79 12.38 Thomasville Bancshares $109.70 million 4.32 $33.55 million N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 9 11 0 2.55 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $54.21, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. In addition, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Further, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. Furthermore, it offers trust and investment management, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

