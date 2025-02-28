Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Issues Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE ELP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 531,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,767. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

