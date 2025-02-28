Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Issues Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE ELP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 531,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,767. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.
