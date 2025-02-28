RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RENN Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RCG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,561. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
RENN Fund Company Profile
