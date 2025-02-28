RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RENN Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RCG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,561. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.