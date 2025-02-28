Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,847,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 386,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,188. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

