Top Penny Stocks To Watch Now – February 28th

TeraWulf, Interactive Strength, and BioXcel Therapeutics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share and are often characterized by low liquidity and market capitalization. Because of their low price and the limited public information available about these companies, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and are generally considered risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 111,498,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,536,066. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

NASDAQ:TRNR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,111,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2,428.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $2.33. 100,494,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

