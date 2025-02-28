Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.69 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.60). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 203.91 ($2.57), with a volume of 526,920 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £620.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.37.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 5.31 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Polar Capital Global Financials had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 91.44%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

About Polar Capital Global Financials

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

