Rolando Guillot Sells 3,500 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STRT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. 15,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

