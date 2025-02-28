Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and traded as high as C$15.50. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 26,906 shares changing hands.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.