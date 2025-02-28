BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 700,561 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,356,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 556,770 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 477,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 525,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 137,639 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 215,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,509. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.