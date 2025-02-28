BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.85 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 142.80 ($1.80). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 142.62 ($1.80), with a volume of 3,683,047 shares changing hands.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.27.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.
BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.
