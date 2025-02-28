Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MHNC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This is a boost from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%.

