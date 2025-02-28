The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $73,458.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,532.76. This trade represents a 16.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GGZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. 6,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

