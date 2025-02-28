Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.99. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Regis Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Regis Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.