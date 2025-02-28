Insider Buying: International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH) Insider Purchases 1,152,091 Shares of Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) insider Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund II L.P. acquired 1,152,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$796,491.20.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE ITH traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.17.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

