Insider Buying: International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH) Insider Purchases 1,152,091 Shares of Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) insider Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund II L.P. acquired 1,152,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$796,491.20.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE ITH traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.17.
About International Tower Hill Mines
