1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Zacks reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 56,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIBS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of 1stdibs.Com worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

