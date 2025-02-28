SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.29 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.49 ($0.08). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 6.62 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,286,919 shares.

SolGold Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £243.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

