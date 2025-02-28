Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$116.49 and traded as low as C$111.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$113.00, with a volume of 3,787 shares traded.

Morguard Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.