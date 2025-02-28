PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $9.20. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 73,172 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
