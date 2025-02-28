MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,162,818 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance.

