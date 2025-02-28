Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BVVBY traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$60.93. 6,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.99. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$55.05 and a 12 month high of C$68.30.
