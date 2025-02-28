Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,886. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

