Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,886. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Atico Mining Company Profile
