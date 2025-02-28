Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Declines By 66.7%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of East Asia Trading Up 2.2 %

Bank of East Asia stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

