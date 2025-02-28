Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $33.60. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 12,642 shares traded.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
