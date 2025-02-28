Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $33.60. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 12,642 shares traded.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.