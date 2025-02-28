Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-13.00 EPS.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.