PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PAR traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 522,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.55 and a beta of 2.22. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

