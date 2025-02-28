Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.52 and traded as low as $39.08. Value Line shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 5,081 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Value Line by 340.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 144.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

