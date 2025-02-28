Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.17 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.79). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 396.75 ($5.00), with a volume of 87,471 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.