Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.31 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.37). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 107.90 ($1.36), with a volume of 76,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

