West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.24 and traded as high as $22.52. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 14,696 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

