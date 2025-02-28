Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 152.3% in February

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,267. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Blade Air Mobility
