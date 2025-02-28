Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 152.3% in February

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,267. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.