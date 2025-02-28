Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Down 91.8% in February

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the January 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BRRR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 112,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 65,361.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 654,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 653,618 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 148,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

